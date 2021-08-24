Menu

Victims identified in Highway 28 fatal head-on collision north of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 9:15 am
OPP have identified the victims of a fatal head-on collision on Highway 28 north of Peterborough on Saturday. View image in full screen
OPP have identified the victims of a fatal head-on collision on Highway 28 north of Peterborough on Saturday. The Canadian Press file

Two Hamilton-area residents have been identified as the victims of a fatal collision north of Peterborough on the weekend.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision along Highway 28 near Big Cedar Lake Road in North Kawartha Township.

Read more: 2 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash north of Peterborough, police say

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and one victim was transported to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed until 6:15 a.m. Sunday. There were a number of detours in place as OPP investigated.

On Tuesday morning, OPP identified the victims as Claudio Benetti, 64, and Janice Benetti, 65, both of the Stoney Creek area of Hamilton.

“Investigators are continuing to investigate the collision and are appealing to the public for additional witnesses,” OPP stated.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage involving this incident is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP at (705) 742-0401 or the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122, or provide information anonymously by contacting Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

