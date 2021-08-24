Victims identified in Highway 28 fatal head-on collision north of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Two Hamilton-area residents have been identified as the victims of a fatal collision north of Peterborough on the weekend.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision along Highway 28 near Big Cedar Lake Road in North Kawartha Township.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and one victim was transported to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed until 6:15 a.m. Sunday. There were a number of detours in place as OPP investigated.

On Tuesday morning, OPP identified the victims as Claudio Benetti, 64, and Janice Benetti, 65, both of the Stoney Creek area of Hamilton.

“Investigators are continuing to investigate the collision and are appealing to the public for additional witnesses,” OPP stated.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage involving this incident is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP at (705) 742-0401 or the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122, or provide information anonymously by contacting Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at stopcrimehere.ca.