2 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash north of Peterborough, police say

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Provincial police say two people have died and another is in hospital after a head-on collision in North Kawartha Township, Ont.

They say the vehicles crashed at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 28, near Big Cedar Lake Road.

Police say two people died at the scene, but their identities have yet to be released.

A third victim was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to assess and document the scene to figure out how the crash happened.

They say they expect the road to be closed for several hours, with detours in effect.

