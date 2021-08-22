Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash north of Peterborough, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2021 9:34 am
Police are working to assess and document the scene to figure out how the crash happened. View image in full screen
Police are working to assess and document the scene to figure out how the crash happened. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Provincial police say two people have died and another is in hospital after a head-on collision in North Kawartha Township, Ont.

They say the vehicles crashed at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 28, near Big Cedar Lake Road.

Police say two people died at the scene, but their identities have yet to be released.

Read more: Pedestrian struck on Chemong Road in Peterborough

A third victim was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Police are working to assess and document the scene to figure out how the crash happened.

They say they expect the road to be closed for several hours, with detours in effect.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '4 taken to hospital following head-on collision on County Road 36 in Kawartha Lakes' 4 taken to hospital following head-on collision on County Road 36 in Kawartha Lakes
4 taken to hospital following head-on collision on County Road 36 in Kawartha Lakes – Aug 13, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
OPP tagCrash tagCollision tagFatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagNorth Kawartha Township tagNorth Kawartha Township crash tagOntairo Provincial Police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers