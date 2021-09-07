SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
O’Toole promises to lower cellphone bills, allow international carriers
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - O’Toole promises to lower cellphone bills, allow international carriers

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

34 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases increase to 73

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 1:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Some students return to many Ontario school boards amid 4th COVID wave' Some students return to many Ontario school boards amid 4th COVID wave
Excited students return to the classroom for the third school year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brittany Rosen reports.

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 34 new COVID-19 cases in the city on Tuesday, as its total case count during the pandemic climbed to 4,816.

The latest data includes cases reported Friday to Tuesday morning as active cases increased over the long weekend to 73.

Read more: 3rd pandemic-altered school year gets underway for some Ontario boards

Another 25 new recoveries are being reported as well, as total resolved cases climbed to 4,698 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, six new cases have been confirmed as its case count climbed to 1,856.

Active cases are at 25 in the county with 14 new recoveries being reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The total resolved case count is at 1,793, while Wellington County’s death toll of 38 remains unchanged.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are two people being treated in intensive care.

Click to play video: 'Tackling COVID questions and anxieties with Dr. Chakrabarti' Tackling COVID questions and anxieties with Dr. Chakrabarti
Tackling COVID questions and anxieties with Dr. Chakrabarti

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 79.5 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 84.9 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

Trending Stories

In Guelph, 85 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, and 90.6 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 73.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 77.6 per cent have received one dose.

Read more: Unvaccinated Ontario school staff will need to get tested 2 times per week

With students heading back to class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Tuesday, 73.2 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 75.4 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagCOVID news tagGuelph COVID vaccines tagGuelph COVID cases tagWellington-Dufferin-Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers