34 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases increase to 73

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 34 new COVID-19 cases in the city on Tuesday, as its total case count during the pandemic climbed to 4,816.

The latest data includes cases reported Friday to Tuesday morning as active cases increased over the long weekend to 73.

Another 25 new recoveries are being reported as well, as total resolved cases climbed to 4,698 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, six new cases have been confirmed as its case count climbed to 1,856.

Active cases are at 25 in the county with 14 new recoveries being reported.

The total resolved case count is at 1,793, while Wellington County’s death toll of 38 remains unchanged.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are two people being treated in intensive care.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 79.5 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 84.9 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 85 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, and 90.6 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 73.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 77.6 per cent have received one dose.

With students heading back to class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Tuesday, 73.2 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 75.4 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.