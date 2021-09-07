SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

3rd pandemic-altered school year gets underway for some Ontario boards

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2021 6:13 am
Click to play video: 'GTA parents on edge as beginning of school approaches' GTA parents on edge as beginning of school approaches
WATCH ABOVE: GTA parents on edge as beginning of school approaches. Brittany Rosen has more.

TORONTO — It’s the first day back to school after the summer break for many Ontario students.

Classes resume today in boards including the Bluewater District School Board, the District School Board of Niagara and the Halton District School Board.

Some other boards — including the largest, the Toronto District School Board — will start classes on Thursday.

Read more: COVID-19: Unvaccinated Ontario school staff will need to get tested 2 times per week

This will be the third school year in which classes are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Stories

Ontario’s Ministry of Education has sent guidelines to schools in a bid to slow the spread of the virus, which include requirements that staff and students self-screen for COVID-19 each day and wear masks indoors.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry has also required that all boards offer an remote learning option for students who don’t feel comfortable in the classroom due to the pandemic.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
