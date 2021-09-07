Menu

Money

Enbridge advances Gulf Coast strategy with US$3B Moda Midstream purchase

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2021 11:56 am
In this file photo taken on March 11, 2019 a refinery near the Corpus Christi Ship Channel is pictured in Corpus Christi, Texas. View image in full screen
In this file photo taken on March 11, 2019 a refinery near the Corpus Christi Ship Channel is pictured in Corpus Christi, Texas. LOREN Elliott/AFP via Getty Images

Enbridge Inc. has signed a US$3-billion deal to purchase a U.S.-based terminal and logistics company.

The Canadian pipeline giant says it will buy Moda Midstream Operating LLC from private-equity firm EnCap Flatrock Midstream.

Read more: Energy exodus — Life in the Lone Star State for Canadians

As part of the deal, Enbridge will acquire the Ingleside Energy Center located near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Ingleside is North America’s largest crude export terminal. It loaded 25 per cent of all U.S. Gulf Coast crude exports in 2020.

Read more: Alberta budget benefits from oil prices no one had bargained for

The deal also gives Enbridge access to other crude export assets in the Gulf Coast region, including the Cactus II Pipeline, the Viola Pipeline and the Taft terminal.

Enbridge says the purchase will advance its U.S. Gulf Coast export strategy.

It says the deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter and will immediately add to the company’s earnings.

Read more: Oil industry still recovering 1 year after commodity’s historic freefall into negative pricing territory

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Oil tagAlberta Oil tagOil and Gas tagPipelines tagAlberta oil and gas tagEnbridge tagGulf Coast tagU.S. Gulf Coast tagCorpus Christi tagTexas oil tagEnbridge Expansion tagEnCap Flatrock Midstream tagModa Midstream Operating tagModa Midstream Operating LLC tag

