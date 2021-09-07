1,000 students gather on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a crowd of around 1,000 people gathered on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo on Monday night.

Police say officers responded to several reports of the gathering on Ezra Avenue and King Street North near King Street North at around 9:45 p.m.

Ezra Avenue, which is in the heart of the area known as the “student ghetto” in Waterloo, is the traditional gathering point for students from Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Waterloo for homecoming, St. Patrick’s Day and at other times.

Police say others from Laurier’s Special Constable Service, City of Waterloo bylaw and the Waterloo Fire Department also arrived to help deal with the crowd.

They say a large chair was also set ablaze, which was extinguished by the Waterloo Fire Department. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Police say they are also received multiple reports of disturbances, as people went through private property in the area.

They say emergency personnel dispersed the crowd a short time later.

After the gathering was dispersed, city employees cleared up the large amount of garbage and broken glass that was left behind.

Police say no charges have been laid yet but they are continuing to investigate.