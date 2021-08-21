Menu

Crime

5 charged after $37 million in illegal cannabis seized, York police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 21, 2021 10:44 am
Police say 3,189 pounds of dried cannabis was among what was seized. View image in full screen
Police say 3,189 pounds of dried cannabis was among what was seized. Handout / York Regional Police

York Regional Police say five people have been charged after officers seized $37 million in illegal cannabis earlier this month.

Police said an investigation began in February after officers received information about a business in Richmond Hill “that was believed to be involved in the distribution of illicit drugs.”

It was determined that the suspects had medical cannabis licences at two locations, but the operations were “entirely illegal” and drugs were being sold “in the criminal market with funds going to organized crime,” police said.

On Aug. 12, York police officers along with the Ontario Provincial Police executed search warrants in multiple locations, including in Toronto, York Region, Brighton and Norfolk.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said more than $37 million of marijuana was seized, including 3,189 pounds of dried cannabis and 64 kg of hash.

Around $200,000 in cash was also allegedly seized and 2,567 cannabis plants were destroyed.

Five people were arrested and each face two charges.

