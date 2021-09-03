Menu

Crime

Waterloo Regional Police make an arrest in motorcycle chop shop investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 1:45 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a Cambridge man has been arrested and charged after officers found a motorcycle chop shop in Kitchener.

In a news release on Friday, police said officers found a stolen motorcycle at a storage facility in Kitchener on Aug. 20.

Read more: 5 charged after $37 million in illegal cannabis seized, York police say

That led to a search warrant being carried out, which helped officers find the chop shop.

Police said about 10 motorcycles were found along with several others in various states of being dismantled.

On Thursday, police arrested a 34-year-old man from Cambridge and the service said officers found a stolen trailer with two more motorcycles and several parts.

Trending Stories
Read more: Maskless shopper charged with trespassing in Guelph

The suspect has been charged with four counts of possession of stolen property, 13 counts of possession of obliterated VINs, and several driving-related offences.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

Click to play video: 'Ontario government aims to crack down on organized crime in towing industry' Ontario government aims to crack down on organized crime in towing industry
Ontario government aims to crack down on organized crime in towing industry – Mar 2, 2021
