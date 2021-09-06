Vernon city councillor Dalvir Nahal dies after lengthy battle with cancer

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Vernon is mourning a woman known for her commitment to community and ongoing celebration of diversity.

Vernon city councillor Dalvir Nahal died Sunday after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 45.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce Coun. Nahal’s passing,” Mayor Victor Cumming said in a press release. “On behalf of the City, we extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.”

Nahal was first elected to Vernon council in 2014.

During her time on council, she served on council committees, including the Arts Council of North Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap North Okanagan Regional Hospital Board, the Drought Response Team, Kelowna Airport Advisory Committee and North Okanagan Regional Library.

My heart is broken over the loss of my dear friend Dalvir Nahal. Even through illness, she advocated for the community she loved. Rest easy my friend. Love you.@CityofVernon @dalvirnahal @SunterraHomes #vernonbc pic.twitter.com/0YTURDb4uA — richard rolke (@RRolke) September 6, 2021

She was also the founder of the city’s popular Bollywood Bang, which celebrated the community’s diversity and raised funds for local causes.

Premier John Horgan said in a Tweet he awarded her a multiculturalism and anti-racism award in 2019 for her “exemplary work teaching Sikh culture and history.”

Coun. Brian Quiring said he served with Nahal for two terms and was always struck by the fact she “always had hope.”

“Despite her illness, she never wavered in her commitment to this community,” said Coun. Kari Gares.

“This is a great loss for Vernon which will be felt for years to come. She was truly an inspirational woman who dedicated her life to helping all people, no matter the challenges she faced, personally. Her legacy is one of kindness and hope.”

Coun. Akbal Mund said he was devastated by Nahal’s death.

“Her courage in her long battle with cancer gave us all hope,” he said. “Rest in peace my friend. We, as a community, will always remember your unselfish dedication to others.”

