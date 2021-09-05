Police investigate overnight gunfire in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough

Montreal police are investigating another shooting in the city. This time in the Saint-Laurent borough.
A 911 call around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning alerted police that gunshots were heard in the area.
Police arrived at a home on Jean-Gascon Street and Felix-Leclerc Avenue and found multiple bullet holes in the front door.
Police found a firearm and bullet casings on the scene.
Investigators spent Sunday morning going door-to-door trying to gather more information.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
