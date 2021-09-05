Menu

Crime

Police investigate overnight gunfire in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted September 5, 2021 9:00 pm
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police are investigating another shooting in the city. This time in the Saint-Laurent borough.

A 911 call around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning alerted police that gunshots were heard in the area.

Police arrived at a home on Jean-Gascon Street and Felix-Leclerc Avenue and found multiple bullet holes in the front door.

Police found a firearm and bullet casings on the scene.

Investigators spent Sunday morning going door-to-door trying to gather more information.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

