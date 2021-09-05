SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Vancouver long-term care facility

By John Streit & Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 5, 2021 2:04 pm
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Vancouver long-term care facility. View image in full screen
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Vancouver long-term care facility. Graphic

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a long-term care facility in Vancouver.

In a statement issued Sunday, Vancouver Coastal Health said three residents and two staff in the north and south wings of Louis Brier Home and Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'Breakdown of those still not vaccinated in B.C.' Breakdown of those still not vaccinated in B.C.
Breakdown of those still not vaccinated in B.C.

No new admissions and transfers are being allowed at the facility, located in the 1000-block of West 41st Ave., and all group activities have been suspended. Visits have been suspended until outbreak measures are lifted.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Exceptions include essential care or compassionate visits at the end of life.

Vancouver Coastal Health says it is monitoring residents, staff, and physicians. The 215-bed facility is also getting enhanced cleaning and disinfection of all high-touch surfaces.

There are more than 20 COVID outbreaks in B.C. health-care facilities.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria long-term care home grows to 35 cases

COVID-19 outbreak at a Victoria long-term care home has grown from three cases to 35 in just over a week.

An outbreak was declared at the Salvation Army’s Sunset Lodge last Friday as three staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 and were self-isolating at home. At the time, Island Health said no residents were experiencing symptoms and the risk remained low.

Read more: B.C. records 671 cases of COVID-19 as more than 200 people are in hospital

One resident has since died and a total of 15 staff and 20 residents have tested positive. Health officials say the majority of residents continue to experience mild to no symptoms.

During its last update Friday, the province reported 671 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths. There are more than 1,000 active cases in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagbc coronavirus tagBC COVID-19 tagBC COVID-19 outbreak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers