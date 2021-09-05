COVID-19 outbreak declared at Vancouver long-term care facility

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a long-term care facility in Vancouver.

In a statement issued Sunday, Vancouver Coastal Health said three residents and two staff in the north and south wings of Louis Brier Home and Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

No new admissions and transfers are being allowed at the facility, located in the 1000-block of West 41st Ave., and all group activities have been suspended. Visits have been suspended until outbreak measures are lifted.

Exceptions include essential care or compassionate visits at the end of life.

Vancouver Coastal Health says it is monitoring residents, staff, and physicians. The 215-bed facility is also getting enhanced cleaning and disinfection of all high-touch surfaces.

There are more than 20 COVID outbreaks in B.C. health-care facilities.

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Victoria long-term care home has grown from three cases to 35 in just over a week.

An outbreak was declared at the Salvation Army’s Sunset Lodge last Friday as three staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 and were self-isolating at home. At the time, Island Health said no residents were experiencing symptoms and the risk remained low.

One resident has since died and a total of 15 staff and 20 residents have tested positive. Health officials say the majority of residents continue to experience mild to no symptoms.

During its last update Friday, the province reported 671 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths. There are more than 1,000 active cases in Vancouver Coastal Health.

