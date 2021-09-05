Ontario reports 811 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 811 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 569,633.

Of the 811 new cases recorded, the data showed 482 were unvaccinated people, 98 were partially vaccinated people, 168 were fully vaccinated people and for 63 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Sunday’s report, 156 cases were recorded in Toronto, 100 in Peel Region, 71 in Hamilton, 68 in Windsor-Essex, 59 in York Region, 52 in Ottawa, 46 in Durham Region, and 42 in Niagara.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 40 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9548 as three more deaths were recorded. However, the ministry of health said two of the deaths occurred more than two months ago and are being reported due to a data cleanup.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 6,536 — up by 235.

A total of 553,549 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 573.

The government said 22,410 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 8,469 tests awaiting results.

Test positivity for Sunday was 2.9 down from Saturday’s 3.2 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 3 per cent.

Ontario reported 266 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (down by 43 from the previous day) with 179 patients in intensive care units (up by seven) and 155 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by six).

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 20,950,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 32,450. Of those, 14,361 were first doses and 18,089 were second doses.

In Ontario, nearly 83.5 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 76.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.