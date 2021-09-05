Family of 10-year-old girl struck and killed by vehicle in Vaughan remembered as ‘shining star’

Send this page to someone via email

A 10-year-old girl is being remembered by her family as a “shining star” with a “huge heart” after she was fatally struck by a vehicle on Wednesday in Vaughan.

York police released a statement on behalf of the family which said they are “utterly shocked and heartbroken by the tragic loss of Nikita — a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister and shining star.”

The statement went on to say Nikita had a “huge heart, was courageous, very friendly and full of life. She touched the lives of many in her short time here on earth.”

Emergency services were called to Pleasant Ridge Avenue, in the area of Basie Gate and Coltrane Drive, for reports of a collision at around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday

Police said a Hyundai Santa Fe struck the 10-year-old girl. On Friday, investigators said the girl passed away in hospital Thursday.

Investigators said the 33-year-old driver remain on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

A GoFundMe was created to support the family. As of Sunday morning, it raised over $40,000.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.