10-year-old girl dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan

A 10-year-old girl has died in hospital a day after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan on Wednesday, York police say.
“We have been advised that sadly, the 10-year-old child who was hit riding her bike in Vaughan, passed away in hospital last night,” police said in a tweet Friday. “Our thoughts are with her family and friends. We continue to urge any witnesses to the collision to please come forward.”
Emergency services were called to Pleasant Ridge Avenue, in the area of Basie Gate and Coltrane Drive, for reports of a collision at around 10:45 a.m.
Police said a Hyundai Santa Fe struck a 10-year-old girl.
Investigators said the 33-year-old driver remain on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
