Derel Walker a full participant in Edmonton Elks practice on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

After being limited in the first three days of practice this week, Edmonton Elks receiver Derel Walker was a full participant during Saturday’s session.

Head coach Jamie Elizondo says Walker will play on Monday in Calgary.

“He looked great to me, so he’s ready to go,” Elizondo said.

Walker is one of 12 players listed on the Elks’ injury report who were in COVID-19 protocol.

REC Derel Walker, DE Kwaku Boateng, and DB Jonathan Rose are a go for Monday. Some key guys will be out with DB Aaron Grymes, REC Tevaun Smith, REC Shai Ross, and MLB Kieshawn Bierria. #Elks #CFL pic.twitter.com/IKAtn29YRk — Dave Campbell (@Dave_CHED) September 4, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Walker’s presence on Labour Day will be welcome considering the Elks look to be without receivers Armanti Edwards, Tevaun Smith, and perhaps Shai Ross, even though he was a full participant on Saturday.

Elizondo says having Walker in his starting offence will give everyone a piece of mind.

“Any time you have Derel Walker, you feel comfortable, and that’s a really good thing,” Elizondo said.

“I think having a guy that has also played in this game (the Labour Day Classic) and understands what it’s all about, in addition to being the dynamic player that he is — he looked comfortable today, he moved around and caught quite a few balls coming his way. Yeah, it’s a comfort level for all of us.”

Read more: Edmonton Elks add 2 to coaching staff

Walker is second on the Elks in receiving yards with 196 in the first three games of the season.

Kick-off Monday for the Labour Day Classic in Calgary from McMahon Stadium will be at 2:30 p.m.

630 CHED will have an extended edition of Countdown to Kick-off starting at 12:30 p.m.