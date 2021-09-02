Rescheduled Elks Argonauts game to go Nov. 16, other Elks games affected

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks will visit Toronto to take on the Argonauts on Nov. 16 after the teams’ matchup at the end of August had to be rescheduled due to a number of COVID-19 cases.

The Elks identified 13 cases of the virus after the team faced the Lions in British Columbia on Aug. 19.

The Elks and the Argonauts were supposed to play in Toronto on Aug. 26, but the league postponed that game while Edmonton dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The rescheduled matchup will take place in Toronto. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. MT.

1:15 Edmonton Elks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test from fans, staff attending home games Edmonton Elks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test from fans, staff attending home games

The change affects two other games in the Edmonton schedule.

Story continues below advertisement

The game scheduled for Nov. 5 in Saskatchewan against the Roughriders will now be played in Edmonton at 7:45 p.m. MT, while the Nov. 13 game against the Roughriders that was scheduled for Edmonton will now be played in Regina at 1 p.m. MT.

The team says fans who had tickets for the Nov. 13 game can use them for the Nov. 5 game instead.

Since the changed schedule now means the Elks play a series of three games over seven days, the CFL and the Canadian Football League Players Association have agreed both teams can add an additional five players to their active rosters for the Nov. 16 game against Toronto and the Nov. 19 game against the B.C. Lions.

Since the beginning of the season, 16 Elks players have tested positive for COVID-19. The team released one player for breach of COVID protocols last week.