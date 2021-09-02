Menu

Sports

Rescheduled Elks Argonauts game to go Nov. 16, other Elks games affected

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted September 2, 2021 6:23 pm
Members of the Edmonton Elks on the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium for training camp. View image in full screen
Members of the Edmonton Elks on the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium for training camp. Dave Campbell/630 CHED

The Edmonton Elks will visit Toronto to take on the Argonauts on Nov. 16 after the teams’ matchup at the end of August had to be rescheduled due to a number of COVID-19 cases.

The Elks identified 13 cases of the virus after the team faced the Lions in British Columbia on Aug. 19.

Read more: Edmonton Elks revise number of COVID-19 cases to 13 after false positive

The Elks and the Argonauts were supposed to play in Toronto on Aug. 26, but the league postponed that game while Edmonton dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The rescheduled matchup will take place in Toronto. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. MT.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test from fans, staff attending home games' Edmonton Elks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test from fans, staff attending home games
Edmonton Elks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test from fans, staff attending home games

The change affects two other games in the Edmonton schedule.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The game scheduled for Nov. 5 in Saskatchewan against the Roughriders will now be played in Edmonton at 7:45 p.m. MT, while the Nov. 13 game against the Roughriders that was scheduled for Edmonton will now be played in Regina at 1 p.m. MT.

The team says fans who had tickets for the Nov. 13 game can use them for the Nov. 5 game instead.

Read more: Edmonton Elks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test from fans

Since the changed schedule now means the Elks play a series of three games over seven days, the CFL and the Canadian Football League Players Association have agreed both teams can add an additional five players to their active rosters for the Nov. 16 game against Toronto and the Nov. 19 game against the B.C. Lions.

Since the beginning of the season, 16 Elks players have tested positive for COVID-19. The team released one player for breach of COVID protocols last week.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
