Sports

Edmonton Elks add 2 to coaching staff

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted September 1, 2021 1:16 pm
Edmonton Elks during Day 3 of training camp on Monday, July 12, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks during Day 3 of training camp on Monday, July 12, 2021. Supplied by the Edmonton Elks

The Edmonton Elks have added Terry Eisler and Will Arndt to the coaching staff, the team announce on Wednesday.

Eisler will assume the role of special teams assistant, while Arndt will be offensive assistant.

Read more: Edmonton Elks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test from fans

Eisler returns to Edmonton after three previous stints with the green and gold after spending 2007-09 with Edmonton as the running backs coach and 2021 as defensive and special teams assistant.

Edmonton Elks coach Terry Eisler View image in full screen
The Edmonton Elks have hired special teams assistant Terry Eisler. Edmonton Elks

The Regina native and former University of Saskatchewan Huskie has more than 25 years of coaching experience between the CFL and U Sports, including 22 years with the University of Alberta Golden Bears.

“First and foremost, Terry is a quality person with deep connections to Edmonton and our organization. His extensive special teams experience will be invaluable to us moving forward, working primarily on breakdowns and film prep,” said head coach Jaime Elizondo.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test from fans, staff attending home games' Edmonton Elks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test from fans, staff attending home games

Eisler was supposed to be part of former head coach Scott Milanovich’s coaching staff in 2020, but was part of staff restructuring after the cancellation of the season.

Ardnt is a first-time coach, most recently spending time with the B.C. Lions as quarterback. He was released by the team after training camp this season.

Will Arndt View image in full screen
The Edmonton Elks have hired offensive assistant Will Arndt. Edmonton Elks

Arndt has also played for the Ottawa Redblacks — playing for Elizondo — during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

“Will brings a level of familiarity with our offensive system from his playing time in Ottawa that will benefit our group right away,” Elizondo said. “We’re excited to add Will to the mix to help our offence, specifically working with our quarterbacks.”

Read more: Edmonton Elks revise number of COVID-19 cases to 13 after false positive

Arndt finished his CFL career with 103 completions and 940 passing yards in 18 games.

