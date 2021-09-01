Edmonton Elks add 2 to coaching staff

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks have added Terry Eisler and Will Arndt to the coaching staff, the team announce on Wednesday.

Eisler will assume the role of special teams assistant, while Arndt will be offensive assistant.

Eisler returns to Edmonton after three previous stints with the green and gold after spending 2007-09 with Edmonton as the running backs coach and 2021 as defensive and special teams assistant.

View image in full screen The Edmonton Elks have hired special teams assistant Terry Eisler. Edmonton Elks

The Regina native and former University of Saskatchewan Huskie has more than 25 years of coaching experience between the CFL and U Sports, including 22 years with the University of Alberta Golden Bears.

“First and foremost, Terry is a quality person with deep connections to Edmonton and our organization. His extensive special teams experience will be invaluable to us moving forward, working primarily on breakdowns and film prep,” said head coach Jaime Elizondo.

Eisler was supposed to be part of former head coach Scott Milanovich’s coaching staff in 2020, but was part of staff restructuring after the cancellation of the season.

Ardnt is a first-time coach, most recently spending time with the B.C. Lions as quarterback. He was released by the team after training camp this season.

View image in full screen The Edmonton Elks have hired offensive assistant Will Arndt. Edmonton Elks

Arndt has also played for the Ottawa Redblacks — playing for Elizondo — during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

“Will brings a level of familiarity with our offensive system from his playing time in Ottawa that will benefit our group right away,” Elizondo said. “We’re excited to add Will to the mix to help our offence, specifically working with our quarterbacks.”

Arndt finished his CFL career with 103 completions and 940 passing yards in 18 games.