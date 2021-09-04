COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria long-term care home grows to 35 cases

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Victoria long-term care home has grown from three cases to 35 in just over a week.

An outbreak was declared at the Salvation Army’s Sunset Lodge last Friday as three staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 and were self-isolating at home. At the time, Island Health said no residents were experiencing symptoms and the risk remained low.

1:57 Breakdown of those still not vaccinated in B.C. Breakdown of those still not vaccinated in B.C.

One resident has since died and a total of 15 staff and 20 residents have tested positive. Health officials say the majority of residents continue to experience mild to no symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

Admissions, transfers and social visits are on hold.

During its last update Friday, the province reported 671 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths.

There are 539 active cases in Island Health.

There are 21 active outbreaks in B.C., the province reported Friday, including 12 in long-term care, three in acute care and six in assisted or independent living facilities.