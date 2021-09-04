Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria long-term care home grows to 35 cases

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 4, 2021 5:04 pm
A COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria's Sunset Lodge has grown to 35 cases.
A COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria's Sunset Lodge has grown to 35 cases. Global News

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Victoria long-term care home has grown from three cases to 35 in just over a week.

An outbreak was declared at the Salvation Army’s Sunset Lodge last Friday as three staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 and were self-isolating at home. At the time, Island Health said no residents were experiencing symptoms and the risk remained low.

Click to play video: 'Breakdown of those still not vaccinated in B.C.' Breakdown of those still not vaccinated in B.C.
Breakdown of those still not vaccinated in B.C.

One resident has since died and a total of 15 staff and 20 residents have tested positive. Health officials say the majority of residents continue to experience mild to no symptoms.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Admissions, transfers and social visits are on hold.

Read more: B.C. records 671 cases of COVID-19 as more than 200 people are in hospital

During its last update Friday, the province reported 671 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths.

There are 539 active cases in Island Health.

There are 21 active outbreaks in B.C., the province reported Friday, including 12 in long-term care, three in acute care and six in assisted or independent living facilities.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagbc coronavirus tagBC COVID-19 tagSalvation Army tagBC COVID-19 outbreaks tagSunset Lodge outbreak tagVictoria long-term care home outbreak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers