B.C. records 671 cases of COVID-19 as more than 200 people are in hospital

To end the week, B.C. has recorded another 671 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths.

This now brings the province’s total cases to 168,325 since the pandemic began.

In total, 1,827 people have died from complications due to the virus.

The number of people admitted to hospitals continues to rise with 16 more admitted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 215.

Two more people have been admitted to the ICU, bringing that total to 118 people.

Of the new cases, 230 are in Fraser Health, 78 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 230 in Interior Health, 89 in Northern Health and 44 in Island Health.

There remain 5,872 active cases in the province.

As of Friday, 84.8 per cent (3,929,089) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 77.1 per cent (3,572,841) received their second dose.

In addition, 85.4 per cent (3,694,070) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 78.1 per cent (3,376,103) received their second dose.

There are a total of 21 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the province, including an outbreak in Menno Home in the Fraser Health region.

Outbreaks in long-term care include Heritage Village, Northcrest Care Centre, Menno Home (Fraser Health), Arbutus Care Centre, Brock Fahrni (Vancouver Coastal Health), Village at Mill Creek – second floor, Cottonwoods Care Centre, Brookhaven Care Centre, Spring Valley Care Centre, Kamloops Seniors Village, Hillside Village (Interior Health) and Sunset Lodge (Island Health).

Acute care: Peace Arch Hospital, Chilliwack General Hospital (Fraser Health) and Fort St. John Hospital (Northern Health).

Assisted or independent living: Nicola Meadows, Hawthorn Park, David Lloyd Jones, Sun Pointe Village, Hardy View Lodge and Rose Woods Village (Interior Health).