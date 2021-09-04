Menu

Crime

Mounties fatally shoot dog that attacked police dog, Manitoba RCMP say

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted September 4, 2021 2:31 pm
A file photo of an RCMP badge.
A file photo of an RCMP badge. File / Global News

Manitoba RCMP say officers fatally shot a dog that attacked their police service dog (PSD) while serving a search warrant at a rural property in the Rural Municipality of Hanover Friday.

According to an RCMP release, two officers and PSD Mack received injuries during the encounter.

Mounties say the incident unfolded Friday at around 11 a.m. while officers were investigating stolen property.

A dog “weighing approximately 90 lbs” attacked Mack as they were approaching the property, they said.

Read more: New Manitoba First Nations K-9 police recruit training to take a bite out of crime

Officers shot and killed the dog after attempts to pull it away from Mack failed.

RCMP say Mack was brought to a veterinarian for non-life-threatening injuries to his face and shoulder. The two officers involved are said to have received minor injuries.

A 30-year-old suspect from the RM of Hanover was arrested at the scene. He’s facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The force says the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been made aware of the incident.

