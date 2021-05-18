Menu

Crime

New Manitoba First Nations K-9 police recruit training to take a bite out of crime

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 3:33 pm
K-9 handler Travis Assiniboine and new recruit Zion are taking on an intensive training course together. View image in full screen
K-9 handler Travis Assiniboine and new recruit Zion are taking on an intensive training course together. Manitoba First Nations Police Service

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) has a new four-legged recruit.

Zion, a Belgian Malinois, is currently learning the ropes with Cst. Travis Assiniboine — Manitoba’s first-ever First Nations K-9 handler.

Police dog trainee Zion. View image in full screen
Police dog trainee Zion. Manitoba First Nations Police Service

Assiniboine was selected for the role in a competition at the MFNPS Opaskwayak detachment last month, and is currently undergoing an intensive 16-week training regimen with Zion in Brandon.

Upon graduation, Zion — with the help of his handler — will be adept at search and rescue, drug and firearms detection, and suspect apprehension.

