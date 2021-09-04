Quebec reports 666 new COVID 19 cases, one death, hospitalizations remain stable

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec is reporting 666 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and one death attributed to the virus.

The province’s Health Department says the number of patients in hospital remain stable at 147, while the number in intensive care climbed by three to 52.

1/2

Depuis le 27 août, environ 20 nouvelles hospit entrent chaque jour. Malgré les entrées/sorties quotidiennes des hospit COVID, les hospit actives sont restées plutôt stables (95).

Les SI pour la même période ont ⬆️ de 36% (38 à 52) et les patients restent plus longtemps. https://t.co/SI9ufay1nZ — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) September 4, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The seven-day average for new cases stands at 599.

According to Health Department data, 81 per cent of the latest new infections were among people who were not adequately vaccinated.

The province administered 25,269 vaccine doses on Friday, including more than 8,300 first doses.

Provincial officials say the application that runs the province’s vaccine passport system has now been downloaded 3.2 million times.