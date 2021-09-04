SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports 666 new COVID 19 cases, one death, hospitalizations remain stable

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2021 12:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec government says VaxiCode security has been improved' Quebec government says VaxiCode security has been improved
WATCH: Quebec government says VaxiCode security has been improved

Quebec is reporting 666 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and one death attributed to the virus.

The province’s Health Department says the number of patients in hospital remain stable at 147, while the number in intensive care climbed by three to 52.

Story continues below advertisement

The seven-day average for new cases stands at 599.

Trending Stories

According to Health Department data, 81 per cent of the latest new infections were among people who were not adequately vaccinated.

The province administered 25,269 vaccine doses on Friday, including more than 8,300 first doses.

Provincial officials say the application that runs the province’s vaccine passport system has now been downloaded 3.2 million times.

Click to play video: 'Italian “super taster” helping COVID-19 survivors regain sense of smell' Italian “super taster” helping COVID-19 survivors regain sense of smell
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec tagquebec covid tagvaccine passport tagPassport tagcovid Quebec tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers