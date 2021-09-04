1 charged in death of 77-year-old Toronto man, 2nd suspect outstanding: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been charged and a second suspect is still being sought in connection with the death of a 77-year-old man.

Police said officers were called to the area of Woodbine and Danforth avenues around 4:10 p.m. on Aug. 6.

A man and a woman got into an argument with the victim in front of an establishment and punched him, knocking him to the ground, police said.

The man went to hospital with critical injuries and died just over three weeks later, prompting the homicide squad to take charge of the investigation.

He was identified as Toronto resident John Manion.

Police said that 28-year-old Tyler George turned himself in on Saturday and was charged with manslaughter.

Officers are continuing to look for 41-year-old Afja Duffy who is also wanted for manslaughter. Police said she’s considered “violent and dangerous” and if someone locates her, they should not approach her but immediately call 911.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

View image in full screen Woman wanted. Arja Duffy, 41. Handout / Toronto Police