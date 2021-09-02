Menu

Crime

Toronto man dies in hospital 3 weeks after assault in city’s east end, police seeking suspects

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 12:01 pm
A photo of the victim John Manion, 77. View image in full screen
A photo of the victim John Manion, 77. Handout / Toronto Police

A man has died in hospital three weeks after he was assaulted in the city’s east end by two people, Toronto police say.

The victim, identified by police as 77-year-old John Manion, succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Aug. 23.

Police said officers were called for reports of an assault on Aug. 6 near Woodbine and Danforth avenues.

Investigators said a man and a woman got into an argument with an elderly man in front of an establishment when they both punched the victim, knocking him to the ground.

The victim was taken to hospital with critical injuries at that time. He then died in hospital three weeks later, police said.

Police said the homicide unit has now taken over.

Investigators are looking for 41-year-old Arja Duffy who is wanted for manslaughter. They are also looking for a male suspect who has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Woman wanted. Arja Duffy, 41. View image in full screen
Woman wanted. Arja Duffy, 41. Handout / Toronto Police
Man wanted in homicide investigation. View image in full screen
Man wanted in homicide investigation. Handout / Toronto Police
