Toronto police searching for 2 outstanding suspects after shootout at Yorkdale Mall

Toronto police say two suspects are outstanding after a shootout between two groups of people at Yorkdale Mall on Sunday.

Officers provided an update on the shooting investigation at a media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

“After further investigation and further review, it was determined that there was two groups that had exchanged rounds and exchanged shots between them,” Supt. Steve Watts said.

“Group one consisted of one male subject and one female subject. Group two consisted of three male parties.”

Watts alleged that the first group of suspects were the “initiators” in the shooting, but it’s not clear why gunfire erupted.

One suspect was arrested near the scene and a firearm was allegedly recovered.

Watts said that male suspect, identified as 25-year-old Toronto resident Ayobami Owusu, was a part of the second group of people. Owusu, who police initially said was 21 years old, faces several charges.

Emergency crews responded to Yorkdale Mall Sunday afternoon for reports of gunshots heard and crowds screaming and fleeing. The mall was subsequently placed into lockdown.

It was later determined that all other suspects fled the mall, Watts said.

Watts said a total of seven shots were fired in the Hudson’s Bay area. No injuries have been reported as a result of the gunfire.

Watts said investigators determined that the two suspects who were part of “group one” fled the scene in a vehicle. Officers tracked the vehicle and on Monday afternoon, moved in to arrest two additional suspects in southern Etobicoke.

Toronto resident Brandon Neliko, 22, and 29-year-old Toronto resident Charlotte Koehler were both charged.

Watts said the two other male suspects from the second group of people are still outstanding.

“Full assets and resources are being allocated in response to this second and third male,” he said.

He said four of the five suspects are known to police. He said officers are not alleging an organized crime component “at this juncture” but when asked if any of the suspects have an alleged gang connection, Watts said yes.

Police have not identified the two outstanding individuals.

View image in full screen Police respond to reports of shots fired inside Yorkdale Mall on Sunday. Andrew Collins / Global News