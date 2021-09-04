SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

NDP’s Singh pledges dental coverage for families earning less than $90K

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2021 10:40 am
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Singh pledges federal dental care program for Canadians' Canada election: Singh pledges federal dental care program for Canadians
WATCH ABOVE: Canada election: Singh pledges federal dental care program for Canadians.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says a one per cent tax increase on some of the country’s wealthiest residents will be enough to start funding a national dental care program.

Singh began filling in details on one of his key campaign promises at a morning campaign stop in St. John’s.

Singh says the new dental plan would be funded by a one per cent tax on Canadians with a net wealth of $10 million or more, a frequent theme running throughout the party’s election promises.

He says such a move would offer financial help to uninsured families who earn less than $90,000 a year and completely cover all dental care requirements for families with less than $60,000 in annual income.

Singh says the NDP would eventually add complete dental care coverage as a benefit under Canada’s health-care program, estimating the new plan would cost around $1.5 billion in its first year before leveling off to $1 billion a year later.

The plan is similar to the one Singh campaigned on in 2019, which also offered help for families earning less than $90,000 a year as well as a sliding copayment for families in the $70,000 to $90,000 annual earning bracket.

