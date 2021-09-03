Alberta man faces 2nd degree murder charge in death of 6 month old

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have charged a 21-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of a baby.

Police say they arrested Tyriq Lyman Kootenay from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation on Wednesday.

They say he has also been charged with causing bodily harm and choking with intent in an altercation involving a 24-year-old woman.

Police say the baby was six months old.

RCMP say Kootenay was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing.

His next court appearance is set for Oct. 5 in Cochrane, Alta., northwest of Calgary.