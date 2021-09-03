Menu

Crime

Alberta man faces 2nd degree murder charge in death of 6 month old

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2021 9:14 pm
Police laid charges in the death of six-month-old Tanayah Hunter-Kootenay on Sept. 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Police laid charges in the death of six-month-old Tanayah Hunter-Kootenay on Sept. 1, 2021. Courtesy: Brenna Hunter

RCMP have charged a 21-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of a baby.

Police say they arrested Tyriq Lyman Kootenay from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation on Wednesday.

Read more: Vigil to be held for infant killed on Stoney Nakoda First Nation: ‘It breaks your heart’

They say he has also been charged with causing bodily harm and choking with intent in an altercation involving a 24-year-old woman.

Police say the baby was six months old.

RCMP say Kootenay was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing.

His next court appearance is set for Oct. 5 in Cochrane, Alta., northwest of Calgary.

