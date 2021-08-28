Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Biden issues emergency declaration for Louisiana as ‘very dangerous’ Hurricane Ida approaches

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vigil to be held for infant killed on Stony Nakoda First Nation: ‘It breaks your heart’

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted August 28, 2021 7:26 pm
Police lights. View image in full screen
Police lights. Global News

People are gathering Saturday evening to remember a child who was the victim of a homicide on Stoney Nakoda First Nation earlier this week.

Read more: Southern Alberta infant’s death being investigated as a homicide: RCMP

Officers found the six-month-old dead inside a home on Wednesday as they responded to a welfare check, according to police. Family identified the victim on Saturday as Tanayah Hunter-Kootenay.

“[Tanayah’s mother is] in shock. She’s devastated by the whole sad tragedy,” said Kenny House, the baby’s great uncle.
Story continues below advertisement

“Right now, she’s with her close, immediate family. They’re supporting her in every way they can. There are some services that were offered to her by the victim services as well.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'RCMP investigating death of baby on Stoney Nakoda First Nation as homicide' RCMP investigating death of baby on Stoney Nakoda First Nation as homicide
RCMP investigating death of baby on Stoney Nakoda First Nation as homicide

The vigil is about giving support to those who are grieving.

“This is a way of bringing the family, friends in the community together and to pay respect and to honour Tanayah,” House said.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is a way of bringing the family, friends in the community together and to pay respect and to honour Tanayah," House said.

“The whole community and the surrounding area, I believe, are trying to come to terms. Everybody has a lot of questions, unanswered questions. But hopefully, we’ll hear something from the RCMP.”

The RCMP’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

House said Tanayah’s mom had posted videos of her “cuddly, cute little girl” laughing on Facebook.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s really hard to watch, but those were just fun moments that the mother had with her daughter.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stoney Nakoda First Nation tagStoney Nakoda tagStoney Nakoda First Nation infant death tagAlberta baby death tagStoney Nakoda First Nation baby death tagStoney Nakoda First Nation death tagStoney Nakoda vigil tagTanayah Hunter Kootenay tagTanayah Hunter-Kootenay death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers