Canada

Crews work to clear railway after 2-train crash in Prescott, Ont.

By John Lawless Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 5:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Cleanup crews arrive at the scene of a two freight head on crash in Prescott Thursday' Cleanup crews arrive at the scene of a two freight head on crash in Prescott Thursday
WATCH: Cleanup crews begin work removing derailed freight train cars after two trains crashed head-on in Prescott on Thursday.

Following the collision of two freight trains in Prescott Thursday, CN crews are working steadily to clear the railway.

A statement from CN says cleanup crews arrived Thursday night and began removing derailed freight train cars after two freight trains crashed head-on in Prescott, Ont.

Read more: Dramatic freight train derailment causes delays along Toronto-Montreal line

CN says there were no fatalities, and one person suffered minor injuries.

The company says there is no damage estimation, but a total of 16 cars were derailed, along with four locomotives.

CN said Thursday that one of the locomotives was reported to have a minor fuel leak, which was addressed by emergency crews.

There is no word on how long it will take to clear the scene, but the work could extend into the weekend.

“The company apologizes to local residents for the inconvenience caused by this incident. The cause of the incident is under investigation and CN thanks the first responders at the scene,” the CN statement read.

Via Rail is rerouting its passenger trains through Ottawa due to the crash, so anyone riding the rails should expect some longer routes for the time being.

CN says the Boundary Street crossing was safely reopened for local traffic use yesterday evening.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
