Crews work to clear railway after 2-train crash in Prescott, Ont.

Following the collision of two freight trains in Prescott Thursday, CN crews are working steadily to clear the railway.

A statement from CN says cleanup crews arrived Thursday night and began removing derailed freight train cars after two freight trains crashed head-on in Prescott, Ont.

CN says there were no fatalities, and one person suffered minor injuries.

The company says there is no damage estimation, but a total of 16 cars were derailed, along with four locomotives.

CN said Thursday that one of the locomotives was reported to have a minor fuel leak, which was addressed by emergency crews.

There is no word on how long it will take to clear the scene, but the work could extend into the weekend.

“The company apologizes to local residents for the inconvenience caused by this incident. The cause of the incident is under investigation and CN thanks the first responders at the scene,” the CN statement read.

Via Rail is rerouting its passenger trains through Ottawa due to the crash, so anyone riding the rails should expect some longer routes for the time being.

CN says the Boundary Street crossing was safely reopened for local traffic use yesterday evening.