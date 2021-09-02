Only minor injuries reported after 2 cargo trains crash in Prescott, Ont: OPP

Two cargo trains crashed Thursday causing a train derailment in Prescott, Ont.
OPP said that one person suffered minor injuries during the crash.
Read more: Train derailment affects Thursday morning commute after ‘food grade product’ spills in Kingston
One of the cargo trains derailed off the tracks while the other remained upright, OPP said.
The crash took place near Edward Street in the town of Prescott, according to OPP. Police have closed the overpass at Edward Street that connects to Highway 401 and have implemented detour routes.
Trending Stories
CN says it is currently working on a response with more information.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments