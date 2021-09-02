Menu

Canada

Only minor injuries reported after 2 cargo trains crash in Prescott, Ont: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 11:13 am
Two cargo trains have collided on tracks within the Town of Prescott, Ont., OPP say. View image in full screen
Two cargo trains have collided on tracks within the Town of Prescott, Ont., OPP say. Submitted

Two cargo trains crashed Thursday causing a train derailment in Prescott, Ont.

OPP said that one person suffered minor injuries during the crash.

One of the cargo trains derailed off the tracks while the other remained upright, OPP said.

The crash took place near Edward Street in the town of Prescott, according to OPP. Police have closed the overpass at Edward Street that connects to Highway 401 and have implemented detour routes.

CN says it is currently working on a response with more information.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available. 

