Only minor injuries reported after 2 cargo trains crash in Prescott, Ont: OPP

Two cargo trains crashed Thursday causing a train derailment in Prescott, Ont.

OPP said that one person suffered minor injuries during the crash.

One of the cargo trains derailed off the tracks while the other remained upright, OPP said.

Update #2 Overpass at Edward Street currently closed. Diversions being set up. @OPP_COMM_ER https://t.co/Nxo9ZHAyuz pic.twitter.com/zyUsUkA3gj — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) September 2, 2021

The crash took place near Edward Street in the town of Prescott, according to OPP. Police have closed the overpass at Edward Street that connects to Highway 401 and have implemented detour routes.

CN says it is currently working on a response with more information.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.