Talks continue, but N.B. public sector workers prepare for strike votes next week

Nearly 22,000 public sector workers in New Brunswick are preparing for strike votes next week even though contract talks with the province are still underway.

CUPE New Brunswick president Stephen Drost said today many of his members have been without a contact for five years and are ready to take action if the government doesn’t offer a reasonable wage increase.

The ten union locals are conducting centralized bargaining with the province to settle the issue of wages before moving to other demands specific to each local.

Drost told reporters in Fredericton that offers from the government have been below the cost of living, which he said is unacceptable, adding that the government is seeking concessions in other areas.

The union locals represent workers across various sectors such as health care, education and transportation, and they also represent jail guards and staff at N.B. Liquor.

As CUPE New Brunswick was completing its news conference, it said it received an offer from the province’s negotiators to return to the table today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2021.