CUPE marches on the N.B. legislature as talks resume next week

More than 100 New Brunswick CUPE members marched on the legislature Saturday in a show of solidarity for front-line workers — many of whom are represented by the union — as they are in the final stretch of contract negotiations before a strike vote next month.

The union held a summit in Fredericton on Friday, and on Thursday met with Premier Blaine Higgs about going back to the table for a final stretch of negotiations.

But N.B. CUPE president Steve Drost said the premier and his government are on notice — taping a poster-style invoice on the door of the legislature with large red letters saying “past due, final notice.”

The group has plans for a strike vote on Sept. 7 if negotiations go south again. There are 10 days left in the 100-day ultimatum the union presented to the government.

About half a dozen locals are in a deadlock position with the province. The locals in question represent workers from several sectors, including provincial correctional officers, human service councillors, laundry workers, custodians, hospital support staff, education assistants and school administrative assistants.

“One day longer, one day stronger,” said CUPE national president Mark Hancock.

The crowd participated in chants and heard from several speakers.

“We are here to celebrate each and every front-line worker,” said Drost. “You play such an important role in your community, and you truly are the heroes, and you deserve more respect than you’ve been getting.”

Drost wouldn’t say on Friday what was on the bargaining table from the union’s side but did say it was a cost of living increase and “then some.”

The government and the union are expected to return to the table early next week.

