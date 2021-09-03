SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

O’Toole vows to raise penalties for gun crimes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2021 11:20 am
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole makes an announcement about mental health issues Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in Brantford, Ontario. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th. View image in full screen
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole makes an announcement about mental health issues Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in Brantford, Ontario. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole is promising to crack down on gangs and illegal guns.

Speaking in Montreal, where there have been several high-profile shootings over the summer, O’Toole says a Conservative government would make it easier for prosecutors to prove that people accused of crimes are members of criminal organizations.

He says he would also make getting bail harder for accused people who have previously been convicted of crimes linked to criminal organizations.

Erin O'Toole says he can balance the budget without cuts. But what do the experts say?

The Conservatives are also promising to impose mandatory minimum sentences on some gun smugglers and people convicted of firearm crimes previously found guilty of another offence involving a gun.

O’Toole says he would work with the private sector to create programs to help people leave street gangs.

At a French-language debate yesterday, O’Toole said the Conservatives would not repeal the assault weapons ban introduced by Justin Trudeau’s government.

