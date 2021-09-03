O’Toole vows to raise penalties for gun crimes

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole is promising to crack down on gangs and illegal guns.

Speaking in Montreal, where there have been several high-profile shootings over the summer, O’Toole says a Conservative government would make it easier for prosecutors to prove that people accused of crimes are members of criminal organizations.

He says he would also make getting bail harder for accused people who have previously been convicted of crimes linked to criminal organizations.

The Conservatives are also promising to impose mandatory minimum sentences on some gun smugglers and people convicted of firearm crimes previously found guilty of another offence involving a gun.

O’Toole says he would work with the private sector to create programs to help people leave street gangs.

Story continues below advertisement

At a French-language debate yesterday, O’Toole said the Conservatives would not repeal the assault weapons ban introduced by Justin Trudeau’s government.