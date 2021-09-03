Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stabbing in Waterloo leaves victim with serious injuries: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 9:25 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
File photo. Waterloo Regional Police. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Police say a person has serious injuries and someone else is in custody following a stabbing in Waterloo on Friday.

Waterloo Regional Police tweeted just before 8:30 a.m. that officers were in the area of Erb Street West and Culpepper Drive for reports of a stabbing.

Read more: Guelph man arrested after human trafficking investigation, Waterloo police say

One person was taken to a hospital out of the region with serious injuries, police said.

At 9 a.m., police announced an individual had been taken into custody.

Trending Stories

The service added that there is a police presence in the area but there are not concerns for public safety.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagWaterloo stabbing tagErb Culpepper Waterloo tagErb Culpepper Waterloo police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers