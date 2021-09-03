Stabbing in Waterloo leaves victim with serious injuries: police

Police say a person has serious injuries and someone else is in custody following a stabbing in Waterloo on Friday.
Waterloo Regional Police tweeted just before 8:30 a.m. that officers were in the area of Erb Street West and Culpepper Drive for reports of a stabbing.
One person was taken to a hospital out of the region with serious injuries, police said.
At 9 a.m., police announced an individual had been taken into custody.
The service added that there is a police presence in the area but there are not concerns for public safety.
