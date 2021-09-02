Menu

Crime

Roblin, Man. RCMP investigating suspicious death of 60-year-old man

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 6:47 pm
Roblin, Man. RCMP investigating suspicious death. View image in full screen
Roblin, Man. RCMP investigating suspicious death. File / Global News

Manitoba RCMP in Roblin are investigating a suspicious death.

Officers say they received a report of an unresponsive male at a residence located on Newton Bay on Thursday at 5:50 a.m.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP searching for beer vendor bandits

Officers attended the residence and found a 60-year-old man dead.

Police say the death is considered to be suspicious.

Roblin RCMP along with forensic identification and major crime units continue to investigate.

Roblin is about 400 km northwest of Winnipeg.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
