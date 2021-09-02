Roblin, Man. RCMP investigating suspicious death of 60-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP in Roblin are investigating a suspicious death.

Officers say they received a report of an unresponsive male at a residence located on Newton Bay on Thursday at 5:50 a.m.

Officers attended the residence and found a 60-year-old man dead.

Police say the death is considered to be suspicious.

Roblin RCMP along with forensic identification and major crime units continue to investigate.

Roblin is about 400 km northwest of Winnipeg.

