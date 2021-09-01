Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP searching for beer vendor bandits

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 6:13 pm
RCMP are looking for two suspects after a break-in at a beer vendor near Altona, Man. Aug. 19. View image in full screen
RCMP are looking for two suspects after a break-in at a beer vendor near Altona, Man. Aug. 19. RCMP Handout

Police are looking for a pair of sudsy suspects following a break-in at a rural Manitoba beer vendor earlier this summer.

The two presumably thirsty men broke into a vendor on Highway 30, near Altona, Man., on Aug. 19.

Read more: Bare legs attract long arm of the law in Morden, Man.

Police say the pair stole numerous cases of beer and are believed to have fled the scene in a light-coloured SUV.

RCMP released photos of two suspects wanted in connection to the break-in through social media Wednesday.

Read more: IIU investigating Morden police chase that led to fatal crash

Anyone with information sis asked to call Morden RCMP at 204-822-4476.

