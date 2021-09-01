Manitoba RCMP searching for beer vendor bandits

Police are looking for a pair of sudsy suspects following a break-in at a rural Manitoba beer vendor earlier this summer.
The two presumably thirsty men broke into a vendor on Highway 30, near Altona, Man., on Aug. 19.
Police say the pair stole numerous cases of beer and are believed to have fled the scene in a light-coloured SUV.
RCMP released photos of two suspects wanted in connection to the break-in through social media Wednesday.
Anyone with information sis asked to call Morden RCMP at 204-822-4476.
