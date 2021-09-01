Manitoba RCMP searching for beer vendor bandits

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a pair of sudsy suspects following a break-in at a rural Manitoba beer vendor earlier this summer.

The two presumably thirsty men broke into a vendor on Highway 30, near Altona, Man., on Aug. 19.

Police say the pair stole numerous cases of beer and are believed to have fled the scene in a light-coloured SUV.

On Aug 19, these 2 suspects broke into the vendor located on Highway 30, near Altona, & stole numerous cases of beer. The two suspects are believed to have left in a light colored SUV. If you can identify these two or have info, call Morden #rcmpmb @ 204-822-4476. #WantedWed pic.twitter.com/GjM4yVtWyf — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 1, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP released photos of two suspects wanted in connection to the break-in through social media Wednesday.

Read more: IIU investigating Morden police chase that led to fatal crash

Anyone with information sis asked to call Morden RCMP at 204-822-4476.

0:52 RCMP release sketch of suspect in Portage la Prairie child abduction attempt RCMP release sketch of suspect in Portage la Prairie child abduction attempt