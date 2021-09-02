Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 2:41 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police say a woman has serious injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto Thursday afternoon.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Sherbourne and King streets at 1:52 p.m.

Read more: Toronto man dies in hospital 3 weeks after assault in city’s east end, police seeking suspects

Officers said a man entered a facility in the area and stabbed a worker. It’s not clear where exactly the incident occurred.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Trending Stories

Police said the suspect fled the scene but in an update, reported that a man was taken into custody and said there was no one else outstanding.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagStabbing tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagdowntown toronto tagToronto Stabbing tagSherbourne and King streets tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers