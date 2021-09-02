Woman seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a woman has serious injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto Thursday afternoon.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Sherbourne and King streets at 1:52 p.m.

Officers said a man entered a facility in the area and stabbed a worker. It’s not clear where exactly the incident occurred.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene but in an update, reported that a man was taken into custody and said there was no one else outstanding.

Story continues below advertisement

STABBING:

King St E + Sherbourne St

– Suspect located

– 1 man in custody

– No one else outstanding

– Victims injuries more serious

– Officers assisting with emergency run to hospital

– Scene closed for forensic investigation

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 2, 2021