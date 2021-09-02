Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna man seriously injured in downtown altercation, say police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 3:09 pm
Kelowna RCMP say the altercation happened in Stuart Park, just before 6 a.m., with one man suffering serious injuries. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP say the altercation happened in Stuart Park, just before 6 a.m., with one man suffering serious injuries. Google Maps

Police are seeking public help following an apparent downtown stabbing on Thursday morning.

According to Kelowna RCMP, a man is in hospital with serious injuries following an altercation in Stuart Park just before 6 a.m.

Police say the suspect produced a bladed weapon and injured the man, who went to the Queensway bus loop, where he called for help.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP seeking public help in late-night downtown fight, stabbing

The man, a 37-year-old resident of Kelowna, was taken to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services.

“No arrests have been made at this time, but the Kelowna RCMP is working to identify the suspect in this incident, and will be utilizing the footage available through the Kelowna Security Operations Centre, which operates the security cameras in the downtown area,” said RCMP.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We are working diligently to identify the suspect in this incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Our officers are canvassing for witnesses and security footage at this time, and we encourage anyone who witnessed this violent altercation to come forward and speak with us immediately.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-761-3300.

Click to play video: 'Five people stabbed at Kelowna area gathering, man arrested' Five people stabbed at Kelowna area gathering, man arrested
Five people stabbed at Kelowna area gathering, man arrested – Mar 28, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagStabbing tagKelowna RCMP tagDowntown Stabbing tagStuart Park tagKelowna stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers