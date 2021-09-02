Kelowna man seriously injured in downtown altercation, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking public help following an apparent downtown stabbing on Thursday morning.

According to Kelowna RCMP, a man is in hospital with serious injuries following an altercation in Stuart Park just before 6 a.m.

Police say the suspect produced a bladed weapon and injured the man, who went to the Queensway bus loop, where he called for help.

The man, a 37-year-old resident of Kelowna, was taken to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services.

“No arrests have been made at this time, but the Kelowna RCMP is working to identify the suspect in this incident, and will be utilizing the footage available through the Kelowna Security Operations Centre, which operates the security cameras in the downtown area,” said RCMP.

“We are working diligently to identify the suspect in this incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Our officers are canvassing for witnesses and security footage at this time, and we encourage anyone who witnessed this violent altercation to come forward and speak with us immediately.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-761-3300.

