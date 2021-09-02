Goods Exchange Weekend in Guelph begins Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Goods Exchange Weekend is returning to Guelph for the Labour Day long weekend.

Residents looking to get rid of unwanted household items are asked to sanitize and label them as “free” before placing them at the curb after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Everyone is also encouraged to tour their neighbourhood to see what great finds are at the curb.

To prevent misunderstandings, items such as children’s bikes toys and gardening tools should not be left near the curb.

Items that have not been picked up should be removed from the curb by 7 p.m. on Labour Day.

Read more: City of Guelph to host a free pool party for dogs on Labour Day

Story continues below advertisement

The city said items that are left at the curb may result in a fine or a cleanup fee.

The next Goods Exchange Weekend is May 20 to 23.

It’s Goods Exchange Weekend! Place gently-used toys, furniture and appliances at the curb, marked “Free” after 5 p.m. on September 3. Remove leftover items by 7 p.m. on September 6. Details: https://t.co/6ZZe7EmZhS pic.twitter.com/QCMGfqaFik — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) September 1, 2021