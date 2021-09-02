Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Goods Exchange Weekend in Guelph begins Friday

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 1:02 pm
A sofa placed on the sidewalk with a sign marking it free for pickup. View image in full screen
A sofa placed on the sidewalk with a sign marking it free for pickup. Getty Images

Goods Exchange Weekend is returning to Guelph for the Labour Day long weekend.

Residents looking to get rid of unwanted household items are asked to sanitize and label them as “free” before placing them at the curb after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Read more: Labour Day 2021 — What’s opened and closed in Guelph

Everyone is also encouraged to tour their neighbourhood to see what great finds are at the curb.

To prevent misunderstandings, items such as children’s bikes toys and gardening tools should not be left near the curb.

Items that have not been picked up should be removed from the curb by 7 p.m. on Labour Day.

Trending Stories

Read more: City of Guelph to host a free pool party for dogs on Labour Day

Story continues below advertisement

The city said items that are left at the curb may result in a fine or a cleanup fee.

The next Goods Exchange Weekend is May 20 to 23.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagGuelph News tagLabour Day tagLabour Day weekend tagGoods Exchange Weekend tagLabour Day Guelph tagLabour Day Weekend Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers