Labour Day 2021: What’s opened and closed in Guelph

Another summer in the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an unofficial close with the Labour Day long weekend.

There are plenty of closures and service reductions in Guelph on the holiday Monday.

Here is a quick rundown of some of them.

Food and drink

Most grocery stores in the city are closed for business. A couple of exceptions to that are Market Fresh in downtown Guelph and Rowe Farms at 1027 Gordon St.

Restaurants are open with indoor and outdoor tables. Those looking to dine out should book a reservation ahead of time.

Guelph’s dining district is open on Labour Day, meaning the intersection of Wyndham and Macdonell is closed to vehicles.

All LCBO locations are closed but The Beer Store locations at West Willow Mall on Silvercreek Parkway and the one on Woolwich Street are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The local breweries around town are open on Labour Day.

Shopping

Stone Road Mall is closed for the day and so are both Walmart locations.

Rexall locations on Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street, including their pharmacies, are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Shoppers Drug Mart on Eramosa Road is open as well from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Some small businesses and shops are open, but customers should call ahead to confirm hours.

Banks are closed for the day.

Public facilities and services

There is no mail delivery on Monday.

There is no waste collection on Labour Day. The collection will be pushed back one day for the rest of the week. The Waste Resource Innovation Centre is closed as well.

City buildings are closed as are recreation and community centres, and arenas. Guelph’s museums and libraries are closed as well.

The city’s outdoor splash pads and wading pools are open. The Lyon Pool is being used for dogs from 3-6 p.m. on Labour Day.

Guelph Transit is operating from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on a staggered, 60-minute service schedule.

GO Transit is operating on a Sunday schedule, meaning there will be no trains in and out of Guelph Central Station.