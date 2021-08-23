City of Guelph to host a free pool party for dogs

Send this page to someone via email

Nothing screams out happiness like a free pool party for dogs, which is what the City of Guelph is hosting next month.

Residents are encouraged to bring their furry best friends to Lyon Pool on Labour Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

“Hosting a swim for dogs is a fun way for our staff to celebrate another great outdoor season with our community before we drain and clean the pool,” said the city’s aquatic supervisor Breann Robb.

Dog swims are 45 minutes at the top of each hour and owners must pre-register before attending. Dogs must also be licensed to attend the swim.

The city said it’s allowing 40 dogs per swim and two people per dog to watch from the pool deck as only dogs are allowed in the pool.

The pooch pool party is leash-free but dogs must be leashed when they arrive and leave the pool area.

The city is asking dog owners to not bring dog toys, balls or food, but drinking water is allowed.

Humans must wear a mask or face covering and maintain physical distancing of two metres from people they don’t live with.

More information about this event is on the city’s website.

It’s a pool party—for dogs! We're calling all dogs (and humans) to our first-ever free #dog #swim at Lyon Pool on September 6 from 3–6 p.m. Swim sessions are 45 minutes. Capacity is limited. Registration is a must at https://t.co/BFjhRVJA4x. Learn more: https://t.co/zPpLyzQKm3 pic.twitter.com/q5mmzZ7hej — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) August 23, 2021

