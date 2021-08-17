Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Napanee farmers say 2 puppies stolen from litter

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 11:49 am
The owners of an alpaca farm say two Great Pyrenees puppies from their litter of nine are missing. View image in full screen
The owners of an alpaca farm say two Great Pyrenees puppies from their litter of nine are missing. Hickory Lane Alpacas

The owners of an alpaca farm in Napanee say two of their Great Pyrenees puppies were stolen from their property Tuesday morning.

According to Ashley Braun, one of the owners of Hickory Lane Alpacas, two puppies from their litter of nine were taken while they were out front with their mother this morning.

She said the puppies were out by the road where someone could have easily picked them up. After spending hours looking for them, she says the mother is very distressed and also cannot find them.

Read more: Alleged puppy mill sells infected dogs to unsuspecting customers

Braun says the puppies are only six weeks old and not weened from their mother yet, so they are vulnerable.

Trending Stories

The farm has reported the possible theft to local OPP. Police did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation from Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Braun is asking those in the area to keep an eye out online and in person for the puppies so that they can be returned to their mother.

Click to play video: 'Puppies, kittens facing online exploitation as demand for pets increases' Puppies, kittens facing online exploitation as demand for pets increases
Puppies, kittens facing online exploitation as demand for pets increases – May 14, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Napanee tagNapanee OPP tagOPP theft tagPuppy Theft tagNapanee farmers tagNapane farm tagnapanee farmers OPP tagOPP theft puppies tagpuppy theft Napanee tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers