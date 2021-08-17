Napanee farmers say 2 puppies stolen from litter

Send this page to someone via email

The owners of an alpaca farm in Napanee say two of their Great Pyrenees puppies were stolen from their property Tuesday morning.

According to Ashley Braun, one of the owners of Hickory Lane Alpacas, two puppies from their litter of nine were taken while they were out front with their mother this morning.

She said the puppies were out by the road where someone could have easily picked them up. After spending hours looking for them, she says the mother is very distressed and also cannot find them.

Braun says the puppies are only six weeks old and not weened from their mother yet, so they are vulnerable.

The farm has reported the possible theft to local OPP. Police did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation from Global News.

Braun is asking those in the area to keep an eye out online and in person for the puppies so that they can be returned to their mother.

