Crime

Teen facing charges tied to theft of Pride flag from Hamilton residence

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 1:21 pm
A Pride flag flying over Hamilton City Hall in 2019. View image in full screen
A Pride flag flying over Hamilton City Hall in 2019. Global News

A teen accused of stealing a Pride flag from a Waterdown home and stomping on it has been charged by Hamilton police.

The 15-year-old is facing a charge of theft under $5,000 after a flag hanging over a garage was pulled down just after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Read more: Police investigating theft of Pride flag from Burlington residence

“The youth male then threw the flag on the ground and proceeded to stomp on it, eventually leaving the area with the flag,” police said in a release on Thursday.

Trending Stories

Detectives confirm the incident is also being investigated as a hate crime but could not reveal any further information since that decision is before the courts.

Anyone who has security or dashcam footage or information on the theft can reach out to Hamilton police.

