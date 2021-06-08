Menu

Canada

Police investigating theft of Pride flag from Burlington residence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2021 5:34 pm
Halton Regional Police say the latest theft took place on Friday at approximately 5:30 pm. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police say the latest theft took place on Friday at approximately 5:30 pm. Don Mitchell / Global News

BURLINGTON — Police say they’re investigating after a Pride flag was stolen from a residence in Burlington, Ont., the latest in a series of similar thefts.

Halton Regional Police say the latest theft took place on Friday at approximately 5:30 pm.

Eleven flags were stolen from nine houses in Burlington earlier this month.

Trending Stories

Read more: Mississippi Mills, Ont. textile museum’s Pride flag stolen, destroyed: OPP

Six of those flags have been returned with an apology note.

Police say the suspects have not been identified and they cannot confirm if these thefts are related.

Investigators ask that anyone who has security or dash cam footage from this area at the time of the theft or anyone with information regarding these investigations contact them.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
