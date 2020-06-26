Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Mississippi Mills, Ont. textile museum’s Pride flag stolen, destroyed: OPP

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 11:10 am
The Pride flag that used to fly in front of the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum was found torn up in a nearby park this week, according to provincial police.
The Pride flag that used to fly in front of the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum was found torn up in a nearby park this week, according to provincial police. Photo provided by Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a Pride flag was allegedly stolen from the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum and subsequently destroyed.

Provincial police responded to a report on Wednesday indicating the entire flag pole next to the textile museum on Rosamond Street in Mississippi Mills, Ont., had gone missing.

The pole was found undamaged in nearby Gemmill Park, according to reports, but the Pride flag attached to it had been torn apart.

Read more: Prescott, Ont., Pride crosswalk vandalized for second year in a row

The OPP said its initial investigation suggests the incident occurred between 2 and 2:30 early Wednesday morning.

OPP say an “older model” blue car was seen in the area at the time and surveillance video appears to show two young women holding the flag in the park.

Story continues below advertisement

Lizz Thrasher, chair of the museum’s board of directors, penned a piece in the local Millstone News on Thursday expressing her disappointment in the act of vandalism.

“Come on Mississippi Mills — we are better than this,” she wrote.

Thrasher went on to reinforce the museum’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity and expressed that vandals do not speak for the attitudes of residents in the Almonte area within the town of Mississippi Mills.

Read more: Amaranth, Ont., mayor ousted from Dufferin County committee chair position over homophobic comments

“We have always been proud to be a part of Almonte, and the act of a very small minority will not change that,” Thrasher wrote.

“This act of vandalism makes us sad and wary, but we will not give up. Our commitment remains and we will continue to work for diversity.”

A GoFundMe campaign set up by Jonathan Tam to foot the bill for a replacement Pride flag had raised more than $1,000 as of Friday morning, more than four times higher than its initial $250 goal.

A conversation about Pride Month and anti-Black racism
A conversation about Pride Month and anti-Black racism
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Pride FlagOttawa PrideOntario prideAlmonte pride flag stolenMississippi Mills pride flag stolenMississippi Valley Textile Museum Pride flag
Flyers
More weekly flyers