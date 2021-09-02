Brandon initiative helps Manitoba meet target of 100 supportive recovery beds

Send this page to someone via email

Nine new supportive recovery housing units will be developed in Brandon, Manitoba’s mental health minister announced Thursday.

Audrey Gordon said the initiative, a partnership with Brandon and Area Youth For Christ, Inc., comes with a price tag of nearly $90,000 and will provide support for residents coming out of substance addictions.

The province said the Brandon project also signalled its fulfillment of a pledge to create 100 new supportive recovery beds across the province, first announced in 2019.

“Recovery from substance use or addiction is challenging, and we know that a supportive environment is crucial in an individual’s recovery journey,” she said.

“Meeting this important goal works to fill a gap in the continuum of substance use and addiction services in Manitoba, and to better support individuals who are transitioning from treatment programs back into the community.”

Seventy of the recovery beds are in Winnipeg, with Siloam Mission, Riverwood Church Community and Tamarack Recovery Centre — as well as units in Thompson and Brandon.

Residents in abstinence-focused, supportive recovery housing are provided with a self-contained apartment or a bedroom in a group living space, as well as supportive counselling, service navigation and resources, help with daily living skills to help gain employment, and more.

“This funding will provide our graduates and other community with the essential support they need on their recovery journey,” said Lisa Cowan, executive director of Tamarack Recovery Centre.

“We are grateful for the government’s continued support of and confidence in Tamarack Recovery Centre.”

