Canada

Labour Day 2021: What’s open and closed in and around Barrie

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 1:54 pm
This year, several local businesses and services will have altered hours for Labour Day,. View image in full screen
Several businesses and services in and around Barrie will have altered hours for Labour Day on Sept. 6.

Here’s what to expect:

Read more: What’s open, what’s closed on Labour Day in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

What’s open:

  • Beer Store locations on Anne Street South and Yonge Street will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • TangerOutlets Cookstown from 10 a.m. to 6p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Some restaurants and patios will be open (people should call individual restaurants directly for more details)
  • Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
  • Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
Read more: Labour Day 2021 — What’s opened and closed in Guelph

What’s closed:

  • All LCBO stores
  • Beer Store locations on Bayfield Street, Mapleview Drive West and Blake Street
  • Barrie Library
  • Barrie City Hall
  • Allandale Recreation Centre, Holly Community Centre and East Bayfield Community Centre
  • Georgian Mall
  • Zehrs
  • There will be no Canada Post mail collection and distribution
  • There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection; collection will occur one day later for the remainder of the week
