Labour Day 2021: What’s open and closed in and around Barrie

Several businesses and services in and around Barrie will have altered hours for Labour Day on Sept. 6.
Here’s what to expect:
What’s open:
- Beer Store locations on Anne Street South and Yonge Street will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- TangerOutlets Cookstown from 10 a.m. to 6p.m.
- Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Some restaurants and patios will be open (people should call individual restaurants directly for more details)
- Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
- Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
What’s closed:
- All LCBO stores
- Beer Store locations on Bayfield Street, Mapleview Drive West and Blake Street
- Barrie Library
- Barrie City Hall
- Allandale Recreation Centre, Holly Community Centre and East Bayfield Community Centre
- Georgian Mall
- Zehrs
- There will be no Canada Post mail collection and distribution
- There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection; collection will occur one day later for the remainder of the week
