Winnipeg police search for missing girl, 11

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Taleisha Owen was last seen in the North End on Aug. 27.

Owen is five feet 11 inches tall, with a medium build, light brown hair, and brown eyes.

Investigators say they’re worried for Owen’s well-being and are asking anyone with information to call the missing person unit at 204-986-6250.

