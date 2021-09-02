Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg police search for missing girl, 11

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 12:37 pm
Winnipeg police search for missing girl, 11 - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Taleisha Owen was last seen in the North End on Aug. 27.

Story continues below advertisement

Owen is five feet 11 inches tall, with a medium build, light brown hair, and brown eyes.

Trending Stories

Investigators say they’re worried for Owen’s well-being and are asking anyone with information to call the missing person unit at 204-986-6250.

Click to play video: 'Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release' Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release – Mar 7, 2016

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagMissing Girl tagWinnipeg missing person tagmissing person winnipeg tagMissing girl winnipeg tagchild missing winnipeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers