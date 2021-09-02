Winnipeg police search for missing girl, 11

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.
Taleisha Owen was last seen in the North End on Aug. 27.
Owen is five feet 11 inches tall, with a medium build, light brown hair, and brown eyes.
Trending Stories
Investigators say they’re worried for Owen’s well-being and are asking anyone with information to call the missing person unit at 204-986-6250.
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments