TCDSB caretaker charged in sexual assault investigation, police say

A Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) caretaker has been charged in a sexual assault investigation, police say.
Toronto police said in a news release Wednesday that between June 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019, a man employed as a TCDSB caretaker at St. Maurice Catholic School in the area of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road asked a female student to “engage in sexual activity with him.”
Last Thursday, 52-year-old Brampton resident Ugester Prashad was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of invitation to sexual touching.
He’s scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22.
Police said Prashad has worked as a caretaker at the TCDSB since 2002 at the following schools:
– St. Roch Catholic School on Duncanwoods Drive
– Dante Alighieri Academy on Playfair Avenue
– Regina Mundi Catholic School on Playfair Avenue
– St. Maurice Catholic School on Kingsview Boulevard
Officers said their investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
