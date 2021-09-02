Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

TCDSB caretaker charged in sexual assault investigation, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 10:31 am
Police say a suspect was arrested last Thursday. View image in full screen
Police say a suspect was arrested last Thursday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) caretaker has been charged in a sexual assault investigation, police say.

Toronto police said in a news release Wednesday that between June 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019, a man employed as a TCDSB caretaker at St. Maurice Catholic School in the area of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road asked a female student to “engage in sexual activity with him.”

Last Thursday, 52-year-old Brampton resident Ugester Prashad was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of invitation to sexual touching.

Trending Stories

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22.

Read more: Toronto police searching for 2 outstanding suspects after shootout at Yorkdale Mall

Police said Prashad has worked as a caretaker at the TCDSB since 2002 at the following schools:

Story continues below advertisement

– St. Roch Catholic School on Duncanwoods Drive
– Dante Alighieri Academy on Playfair Avenue
– Regina Mundi Catholic School on Playfair Avenue
– St. Maurice Catholic School on Kingsview Boulevard

Officers said their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagsexual assault investigation tagToronto Catholic District School Board tagTCDSB tagTCDSB caretaker charged tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers