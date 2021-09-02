Menu

Comments

Crime

Two parked cars in Pierrefonds damaged by gunshots

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2021 7:02 am
Montreal police officer at a crime scene in Montreal. View image in full screen
Montreal police officer at a crime scene in Montreal. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were fired at two parked cars in Pierrefonds on the West Island early Thursday.

At around 1:20 a.m., several 911 calls alerted police to shots fired on Olympia Street near Gouin Boulevard near the Boise-de-Liesse nature park in Pierrefonds.

Read more: ‘It’s worrying’: Montreal mayor speaks out after city’s latest fatal shooting

Police discovered bullet holes in two parked cars, one on the street and another in a private driveway.

There we no reported injuries and no suspects.

The police canine unit was called in to help investigate.

