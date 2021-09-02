Two parked cars in Pierrefonds damaged by gunshots

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were fired at two parked cars in Pierrefonds on the West Island early Thursday.

At around 1:20 a.m., several 911 calls alerted police to shots fired on Olympia Street near Gouin Boulevard near the Boise-de-Liesse nature park in Pierrefonds.

Police discovered bullet holes in two parked cars, one on the street and another in a private driveway.

There we no reported injuries and no suspects.

The police canine unit was called in to help investigate.